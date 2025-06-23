Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnakes stay mission ready

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Halley Clark 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, execute a routine sortie at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, June 12, 2025. The F-16 is a versatile, multirole fighter jet designed for air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes and close air support missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Halley Clark)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967904
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-EW910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094592
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    This work, Blacksnakes stay mission ready, by SrA Halley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    122nd Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

