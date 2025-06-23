Blacksnakes stay mission ready

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, execute a routine sortie at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, June 12, 2025. The F-16 is a versatile, multirole fighter jet designed for air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes and close air support missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Halley Clark)
