This is a Civilian Benefits Overview presented by the Air Force Personnel Center, Benefits & Entitlements Service Team also referred to as BEST. Information provided in this presentation provides newly hired or rehired employees a brief overview of federal benefits, benefit enrollment, and where to obtain additional information and resources.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|967900
|VIRIN:
|250602-D-JK875-5547
|Filename:
|DOD_111094545
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|US
This work, New Employee Civilian Benefits Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.