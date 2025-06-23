Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Employee Civilian Benefits Overview

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    This is a Civilian Benefits Overview presented by the Air Force Personnel Center, Benefits & Entitlements Service Team also referred to as BEST. Information provided in this presentation provides newly hired or rehired employees a brief overview of federal benefits, benefit enrollment, and where to obtain additional information and resources.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 11:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967900
    VIRIN: 250602-D-JK875-5547
    Filename: DOD_111094545
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    TSP
    Thrift Savings Plan
    Civilian Benefits
    Federal Benefits
    Benefits Enrollment

