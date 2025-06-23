USS Gerald R. Ford Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – (June 24, 2025) The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 24, for a regularly scheduled deployment. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, comprised of nearly 4,500 Sailors, will deploy to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. The GRFCSG will deploy as an integrated naval force in support of economic prosperity, national security, and national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967895
|VIRIN:
|250624-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111094442
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
