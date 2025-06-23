USS Gerald R. Ford Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. – (June 24, 2025) The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departs Naval Station Norfolk, June 24, for a regularly scheduled deployment. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, comprised of nearly 4,500 Sailors, will deploy to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. The GRFCSG will deploy as an integrated naval force in support of economic prosperity, national security, and national defense. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)