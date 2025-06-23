U.S. Army Soldiers serving as part of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, train warrior tasks and battle drills during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, from June 16 to June 21, 2025.
Each field training exercise during Regional Cooperation 25 builds up participants’ skills for a culminating exercise conducted from June 23 to June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967894
|VIRIN:
|250621-Z-SN541-2256
|PIN:
|250621
|Filename:
|DOD_111094437
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 Mid-Point Update, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.