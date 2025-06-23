Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 Mid-Point Update

    CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Justin Leva 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Army Soldiers serving as part of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, train warrior tasks and battle drills during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, from June 16 to June 21, 2025.

    Each field training exercise during Regional Cooperation 25 builds up participants’ skills for a culminating exercise conducted from June 23 to June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Leva)

    Location: CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

