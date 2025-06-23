Exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 Mid-Point Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers serving as part of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, train warrior tasks and battle drills during Regional Cooperation 25, at Camp Edwards, Mass, from June 16 to June 21, 2025.



Each field training exercise during Regional Cooperation 25 builds up participants’ skills for a culminating exercise conducted from June 23 to June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Justin Leva)