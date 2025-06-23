Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Visits 3rd Infantry Division

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll visits the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga, June 6, 2025. Driscoll visited the division to have conversations with Soldiers about quality of life concerns to help find solutions scalable across the organization.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967893
    VIRIN: 250606-A-LP731-6074
    Filename: DOD_111094425
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Visits 3rd Infantry Division, by SPC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecArmy

