Secretary of the Army Visits 3rd Infantry Division

Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll visits the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga, June 6, 2025. Driscoll visited the division to have conversations with Soldiers about quality of life concerns to help find solutions scalable across the organization.
|06.06.2025
|06.24.2025 11:03
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
