Joint Base Cape Cod, Ma - U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Marrow instructs Tactical Combat Casualty Care to members of the Regional Cooperation at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 23, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967891
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-TR103-2201
|PIN:
|250623
|Filename:
|DOD_111094399
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, RC25, by SGT Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.