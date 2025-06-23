Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care, RC25

    CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Joint Base Cape Cod, Ma - U.S. Army Maj. Christopher Marrow instructs Tactical Combat Casualty Care to members of the Regional Cooperation at Camp Edwards, Mass, June 23, 2025. Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 10:17
    Location: CAMP EDWARDS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, RC25, by SGT Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    regionalcooperation25
    RegionalCooperation2025

