    Aviano AB SAPR/FAP/VC Annual Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members from VC, SAPR and FAP give an annual briefing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 13, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 10:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967889
    VIRIN: 250604-F-ZJ681-1002
    Filename: DOD_111094392
    Length: 00:42:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB SAPR/FAP/VC Annual Training, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    FAP
    Victim's Council

