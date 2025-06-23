Local Soldiers bring the Army to life for Pursuit program participants

Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command met with citizens with disabilities from the Northwest Special Recreation Association's Pursuit program in the towns of Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect, June 17, 2025. Soldiers discussed their military service and displayed components from their personal gear for the audience to view and wear.
|06.17.2025
|06.24.2025 09:32
|Package
|967885
|250624-A-BU909-1001
|DOD_111094297
|00:01:32
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|0
|0
