Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local Soldiers bring the Army to life for Pursuit program participants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command met with citizens with disabilities from the Northwest Special Recreation Association's Pursuit program in the towns of Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect, June 17, 2025. Soldiers discussed their military service and displayed components from their personal gear for the audience to view and wear.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 09:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967885
    VIRIN: 250624-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094297
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local Soldiers bring the Army to life for Pursuit program participants, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rolling Meadows
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Northwest Special Recreation Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download