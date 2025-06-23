Local Soldiers bring the Army to life for Pursuit program participants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command met with citizens with disabilities from the Northwest Special Recreation Association's Pursuit program in the towns of Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect, June 17, 2025. Soldiers discussed their military service and displayed components from their personal gear for the audience to view and wear.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)