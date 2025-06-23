CES Prime BEEF day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967884" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated enemy aerial attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)