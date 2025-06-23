B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated enemy aerial attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967884
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-AP021-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111094294
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CES Prime BEEF day 2025, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
