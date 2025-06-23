Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CES Prime BEEF day 2025

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National
    Guard, during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated enemy aerial attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967883
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-AP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_111094277
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    This work, CES Prime BEEF day 2025, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG; Puerto Rico Air National Guard; Bucaneros; 156th Wing; Civil Engineer

