U.S. Army Cpt. Samatha Kline, a physician assistant with the Arizona Medical Readiness Detachment, talks about combat medical readiness, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 08:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967882
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-LQ427-5343
|Filename:
|DOD_111094230
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 2025 Interview with Cpt. Samantha Kline, by SSG Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
