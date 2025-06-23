Khaan Quest 2025 Interview with Cpt. Samantha Kline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Samatha Kline, a physician assistant with the Arizona Medical Readiness Detachment, talks about combat medical readiness, during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 16, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Christopher D Stelter)