Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBOA 2025 Day1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Luis Palacios, Andrea Chaney and Lisa Missenda

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Check out highlights from Day 1 at CBOA 2025.

    CBOA is a week-long user assessment that provides critical Warfighter input into form, fit, and function of early Science & Technology prototypes utilized within a relevant operational environment.

    The Concept Tent at CBOA 25 provides a venue for Warfighter feedback on emerging technologies and concepts that do not yet have a prototype or model to insert into the live CBOA field assessment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 08:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967881
    VIRIN: 250623-D-HT311-2681
    Filename: DOD_111094226
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBOA 2025 Day1, by Luis Palacios, Andrea Chaney and Lisa Missenda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBOA 2025, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, DTRA, Research and Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download