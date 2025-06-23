Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Hype Video

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Throughout the history of the U.S. Army, the NCO has been its backbone. Our NCO corps is admired by our contemporaries around the world, and is an integral part of what has made our Army so successful throughout our 250 years of service to the Nation. This video utilizes U.S. Army and Estonian footage of Soldiers showing core values of leadership, honor, respect and personal courage. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    ["The Foreboding" by Paul lawler is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    heritage
    honor
    Hype
    VCorps

