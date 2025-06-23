NCO Hype Video

Throughout the history of the U.S. Army, the NCO has been its backbone. Our NCO corps is admired by our contemporaries around the world, and is an integral part of what has made our Army so successful throughout our 250 years of service to the Nation. This video utilizes U.S. Army and Estonian footage of Soldiers showing core values of leadership, honor, respect and personal courage. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
["The Foreboding" by Paul lawler is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]
|06.23.2025
|06.24.2025 08:09
|Video Productions
|967866
|250624-A-AQ215-4255
|DOD_111093961
|00:02:20
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|0
|0
