U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Ryan Kelley, a radio systems operator, Sgt. Krystal Brandt, a data analyst, SSgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, all with Marine Rotational Force — Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force Maj. Joseph Gurung, the Operation Render Safe contingent commander with the 20th explosive ordnance disposal Squadron, share their experiences during MRF-D 25.3 and Operation Render Safe 25.1 at Darwin, Australia and East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, May 20 - June 14, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 02:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967850
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-JE726-2826
|Filename:
|DOD_111093800
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your MRF-D: Part Three, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
