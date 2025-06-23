Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Your MRF-D: Part Three

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Ryan Kelley, a radio systems operator, Sgt. Krystal Brandt, a data analyst, SSgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, all with Marine Rotational Force — Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force Maj. Joseph Gurung, the Operation Render Safe contingent commander with the 20th explosive ordnance disposal Squadron, share their experiences during MRF-D 25.3 and Operation Render Safe 25.1 at Darwin, Australia and East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, May 20 - June 14, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 02:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967850
    VIRIN: 250624-M-JE726-2826
    Filename: DOD_111093800
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your MRF-D: Part Three, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC - MOS/Occupational Fields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download