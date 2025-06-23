Meet Your MRF-D: Part Three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Ryan Kelley, a radio systems operator, Sgt. Krystal Brandt, a data analyst, SSgt. Jeremiah Rogers, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, all with Marine Rotational Force — Darwin 25.3 and Australian Defence Force Maj. Joseph Gurung, the Operation Render Safe contingent commander with the 20th explosive ordnance disposal Squadron, share their experiences during MRF-D 25.3 and Operation Render Safe 25.1 at Darwin, Australia and East New Britain, Papua New Guinea, May 20 - June 14, 2025. Operation Render Safe 25.1 is an Australian-led, multinational mission to locate and dispose of unexploded World War II ordnance across the South Pacific, saving lives, supporting humanitarian efforts and strengthening interoperability among partner forces. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)