    Camp Zama Army Week 2025

    JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250624-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2025) - Camp Zama held Army Week 2025, celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 21:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 967840
    VIRIN: 250624-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093562
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Army Week 2025, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Army
    Army Week 2025

