250624-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 24, 2025) - Camp Zama held Army Week 2025, celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 21:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967840
|VIRIN:
|250624-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093562
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Army Week 2025, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.