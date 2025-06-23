Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Base Hosts 2025 Mustang Classic Fitness Competition-B-roll

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. In Woo Cho and Senior Airman Austin Salazar

    AFN Humphreys

    The 51st Force Support Squadron hosts a Mustang Classic Bodybuilding Competition at the Osan Enlisted Club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 14, 2025. Each athlete in the competition was judged on their stage presence, physique, and performance. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 01:00
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    Readiness
    51st Force Support Squadron
    Athelete
    Mustang Classic

