The 51st Force Support Squadron hosts a Mustang Classic Bodybuilding Competition at the Osan Enlisted Club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 14, 2025. Each athlete in the competition was judged on their stage presence, physique, and performance. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 01:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967831
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KH313-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111093465
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Air Base Hosts 2025 Mustang Classic Fitness Competition-B-roll, by PFC In Woo Cho and SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.