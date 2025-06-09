Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Summer Sports Day

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May and Pfc. Trey Woodard

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in various sports activities during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967817
    VIRIN: 250623-A-UJ512-7844
    Filename: DOD_111093220
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart, 3rd Infantry Division, Salute to Summer, ROTM, Rock of the Marne

