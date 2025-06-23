AMFS Welcome Remarks Reel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MAURITIUS

    06.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, delivers welcome remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit in Pointe aux Piments, Mauritius, June 23, 2025. The summit seeks to bring together senior leaders from African maritime forces, naval infantries, and militaries, alongside international partners, to address critical maritime security challenges facing the African continent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 17:25
    Location: POINTE AUX PIMENTS, MU

