U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 fly KC-130J Super Hercules in order to conduct surge operations near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. VMGR-252 conducted surge operations to exercise their ability to launch and recover multiple divisions of aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 17:22
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|967814
VIRIN:
|250618-M-YV358-1002
Filename:
|DOD_111093202
Length:
|00:02:55
Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, VMGR-252 conducts surge operations, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
