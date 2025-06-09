Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute To Summer 2025: Ultimate Frisbee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. 3rd ID acknowledges the community for their invaluable support, embodying the essence of good neighbors and standing as pillars of strength for our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967806
    VIRIN: 250623-A-VM913-6218
    Filename: DOD_111093084
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute To Summer 2025: Ultimate Frisbee, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Paralympics (Summer Sports)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download