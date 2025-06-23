Salute To Summer 2025: Ultimate Frisbee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. The week's diverse lineup of events encouraged Soldiers to stay engaged, take pride in their unit and connect with peers across formations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)