    Salute to Summer Softball Tournament A-roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Goolsby, a soft ball coach, and Sgt. Demetrius Bryant, both assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, give an interview during the Salute to Summer softball tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer fostered camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening unit cohesion, building morale across the formation and community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967802
    VIRIN: 250623-A-UJ512-3496
    Filename: DOD_111093056
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division, Salute to Summer, ROTM, Rock of the Marne

