Salute to Summer Softball Tournament A-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Goolsby, a soft ball coach, and Sgt. Demetrius Bryant, both assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, give an interview during the Salute to Summer softball tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer fostered camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening unit cohesion, building morale across the formation and community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)