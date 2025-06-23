Salute to Summer Softball Tournament A-roll

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Goolsby, a soft ball coach, and Sgt. Demetrius Bryant, both assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, give an interview during the Salute to Summer softball tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer fostered camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening unit cohesion, building morale across the formation and community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 16:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967802
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-UJ512-3496
|Filename:
|DOD_111093056
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
