AR-MEDCOM Commanding General, civil-military partners, discuss impact of IRT MOWA Choctaw Wellness

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. -- Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, the commanding general of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, participated in an distinguished visitors' visit alongside leadership of the Mobile-Washington, or MOWA, Choctaw Indian Reservation and the Delta Regional Authority to both discuss and assess the inaugural IRT MOWA Choctaw Wellness real-world medical mission and the significant impact upon the local MOWA community in Mount Vernon, Alabama, June 10, 2025. More than 70 "Warrior Medics" of the Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey-based 7245th Medical Support and 7358th Veterinary Detachment; as well as the Newark, Delaware-based 7221st MSU and the Louisville, Kentucky-based 7356th VD; took part in IRT MOWA Choctaw Wellness, from June 1, 2025, through June 15, 2025.



During the timeframe, the AR-MEDCOM Soldiers provided medical, dental, optometry and veterinary services to approximately 2,000 local residents in a joint interagency mission between the AR-MEDCOM units, the MOWA Choctaw Indian Reservation and the DRA to provide real-world training and readiness enhancement to the Soldiers and cultivate community partnerships between the DoD and civilian communities and agencies. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; IRT seal design courtesy of the 7245th MSU)



