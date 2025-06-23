Salute To Summer 2025: Ultimate Frisbee

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament during Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their service and sacrifice, and fosters camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening the unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967798
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-VM913-8127
|Filename:
|DOD_111093013
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
