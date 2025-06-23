Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Performs C-17 Repairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 860th Air Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) repair and engine on a C-17 Globemaster III, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2025. The 860th AMXS maintains all aircraft assigned to Travis Air Force Base, in support of the around-the-clock worldwide mission of the 60Th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967797
    VIRIN: 250518-F-RX511-1002
    Filename: DOD_111092964
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    C-17 Globemaster III
    860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

