U.S. Airmen from the 860th Air Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) repair and engine on a C-17 Globemaster III, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2025. The 860th AMXS maintains all aircraft assigned to Travis Air Force Base, in support of the around-the-clock worldwide mission of the 60Th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967797
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-RX511-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111092964
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Performs C-17 Repairs, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.