    Salute to Summer Softball Tournament B-roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate during the Salute to Summer softball tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Fort Stewart, 3rd Infantry Division, Salute to Summer, ROTM, Rock of the Marne

