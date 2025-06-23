Salute to Summer Softball Tournament B-roll

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate during the Salute to Summer softball tournament at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
