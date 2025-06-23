Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Salute to Summer Basketball B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers compete in a basket ball tournament as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer reinforces unit pride and esprit de corps, giving Soldiers the chance to reconnect, recharge and compete in ways that celebrate the strength of the formation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967788
    VIRIN: 250623-A-FO227-4629
    Filename: DOD_111092755
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 2025 Salute to Summer Basketball B-Roll, by SPC Caden Comer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Salute to Summer

