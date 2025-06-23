Dogface Soldiers compete in a basket ball tournament as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer reinforces unit pride and esprit de corps, giving Soldiers the chance to reconnect, recharge and compete in ways that celebrate the strength of the formation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967788
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-FO227-4629
|Filename:
|DOD_111092755
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Salute to Summer Basketball B-Roll, by SPC Caden Comer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.