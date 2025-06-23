2025 Salute to Summer Basketball B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dogface Soldiers compete in a basket ball tournament as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer reinforces unit pride and esprit de corps, giving Soldiers the chance to reconnect, recharge and compete in ways that celebrate the strength of the formation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)