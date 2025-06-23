Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drone footage from Fort Sill Army 250th live fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill hosted a live fire event for the 250th Army birthday, and opened it to the community. The event was held June 13, 2025. This footage is a compilation of drone footage from the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967787
    VIRIN: 250613-O-KP881-9382
    Filename: DOD_111092739
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone footage from Fort Sill Army 250th live fire, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    live fire demonstration
    ARMY250
    250th Army birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download