JASDF aids in marshaling E-3 Sentry during RF-A 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel work alongside U.S. Air Force Airmen to generate airpower as a part of Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 12, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies' ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)