Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel work alongside U.S. Air Force Airmen to generate airpower as a part of Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 12, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies' ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967786
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-IW449-4334
|Filename:
|DOD_111092725
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF aids in marshaling E-3 Sentry during RF-A 25-2, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
