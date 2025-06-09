Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF aids in marshaling E-3 Sentry during RF-A 25-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel work alongside U.S. Air Force Airmen to generate airpower as a part of Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 12, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing the U.S. military and its allies' ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967786
    VIRIN: 250612-F-IW449-4334
    Filename: DOD_111092725
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JASDF aids in marshaling E-3 Sentry during RF-A 25-2, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, RF-A 25-2, contentcollection, INDOPACOM, Red Flag-Alaska

