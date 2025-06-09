Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud interview

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, discusses exercise Atlantic Trident 25 efforts at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Arthaud relayed AT 25s joint training and strategic warfighting mission to further Allied quick response, combat power and Agile Combat Employment to the eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967785
    VIRIN: 250617-F-CP836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111092675
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI

    48th FW, Atlantic Trident 25, Agile Combat Employment, Allies and partners, Lethality, Readiness

