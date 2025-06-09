U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, discusses exercise Atlantic Trident 25 efforts at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 17, 2025. Arthaud relayed AT 25s joint training and strategic warfighting mission to further Allied quick response, combat power and Agile Combat Employment to the eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 14:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967785
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-CP836-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111092675
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Atlantic Trident 25 - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud interview, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.