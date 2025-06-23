Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Basic Riders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in the Basic Riders Course on MCB Quantico, Virginia, June 17, 2025. The course covers topics like motorcycle types, controls, safe riding strategies, basic skills, and emergency maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967784
    VIRIN: 250617-M-HA226-1002
    Filename: DOD_111092666
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Basic Riders Course

