U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in the Basic Riders Course on MCB Quantico, Virginia, June 17, 2025. The course covers topics like motorcycle types, controls, safe riding strategies, basic skills, and emergency maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967784
|VIRIN:
|250617-M-HA226-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111092666
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Basic Riders Course at Marine Corps Base Quantico, by Sgt Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.