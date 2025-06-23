Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The B-2 Spirit supports Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    509th Bomb Wing

    Seven U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits first prepare to support Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER and then return from the operation at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 20-22, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967783
    VIRIN: 250621-F-F3340-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_111092657
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    B-2 Spirit

