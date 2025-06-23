The B-2 Spirit supports Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER

Seven U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits first prepare to support Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER and then return from the operation at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, June 20-22, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967783
|VIRIN:
|250621-F-F3340-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111092657
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
