    Fort Sill celebrates Army 250th with live fire

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Mattick and Angela Turner

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill celebrated the Army's 250th birthday celebration with a live fire demonstration. The event was open to the Lawton community, and included both field artillery and air defense artillery, as well as a demonstration by the Joint c-sUAS University.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967782
    VIRIN: 250613-O-KP881-1421
    Filename: DOD_111092649
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill celebrates Army 250th with live fire, by SFC Keegan Mattick and Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    live fire demonstration
    ARMY250
    Army's 250th birthday

