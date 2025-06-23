Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Salute to Summer Basketball A-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Amari Cooper, a signal operations specialist assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participates in an interview during a basketball game as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is a week-long event that recognizes the strength and resilience of Soldiers and their Families through friendly competition and shared celebration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caden Comer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967781
    VIRIN: 250623-A-FO227-5092
    Filename: DOD_111092626
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Salute to Summer Basketball A-Roll, by SPC Caden Comer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    compete
    basketball
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Salute to Summer 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download