    Crew chiefs change aircraft tire

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Crew chiefs from the 139th Airlift Wing change a tire on a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 17, 2025 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. Crew chiefs are responsible for ensuring aircraft remain mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967778
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-UP142-1000
    Filename: DOD_111092570
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chiefs change aircraft tire, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    139th Airlift Wing
    C-130 Hercules

