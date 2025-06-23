Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In-Air Cargo Drop during Exercise Red Flag 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, drops cargo over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 23, 2025. Red Flag serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967775
    VIRIN: 250617-F-IW449-6876
    Filename: DOD_111092485
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In-Air Cargo Drop during Exercise Red Flag 25-2, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, RF-A 25-2, contentcollection, INDOPACOM, Red Flag-Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download