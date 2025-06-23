In-Air Cargo Drop during Exercise Red Flag 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron from Yokota Air Base, Japan, drops cargo over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 23, 2025. Red Flag serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)