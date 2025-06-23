[Vertical] On Guardians: 1st Lt. Nicole Becker

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Nicole Becker, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron crew commander, discusses her journey into the Space Force, along with her experience and lessons learned from her deployment. (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Darius Caldwell, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, and SrA William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967774
|VIRIN:
|250601-F-RR403-9541
|Filename:
|DOD_111092382
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
