Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HNI Unified Capabilities Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Watch this video to learn more about HNI's Unified Capabilities program, which is leading the acquisition of enterprise-level telephony capabilities across the DAF.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 12:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967771
    VIRIN: 250616-F-JW594-9000
    Filename: DOD_111092371
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNI Unified Capabilities Program, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HNI, Unified Capabilities program, EITAAS,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download