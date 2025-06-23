HNI Unified Capabilities Program

Watch this video to learn more about HNI's Unified Capabilities program, which is leading the acquisition of enterprise-level telephony capabilities across the DAF.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|967771
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-JW594-9000
|Filename:
|DOD_111092371
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
