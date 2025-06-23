134th MSG Airmen showcase operational agility in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 120 Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Mission Support Group deployed to Okinawa for annual field training, June 6-21, 2025. The Airmen collaborated with their active counterparts in a high-tempo, joint environment that included training with both U.S. Marines, and host nation forces. The two-week exercise placed Airmen from across several distinct career fields including civil engineering, communications, logistics and force support into daily operations across multiple installations, fostering operational agility within Indo-Pacific Command.