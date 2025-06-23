Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th MSG Airmen showcase operational agility in Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    More than 120 Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Mission Support Group deployed to Okinawa for annual field training, June 6-21, 2025. The Airmen collaborated with their active counterparts in a high-tempo, joint environment that included training with both U.S. Marines, and host nation forces. The two-week exercise placed Airmen from across several distinct career fields including civil engineering, communications, logistics and force support into daily operations across multiple installations, fostering operational agility within Indo-Pacific Command.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 12:24
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

