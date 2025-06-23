134th MSG Airmen showcase operational agility in Japan

More than 120 Airmen from the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Mission Support Group deployed to Okinawa for annual field training, June 6-21, 2025. The Airmen collaborated with their active counterparts in a high-tempo, joint environment that included training with both U.S. Marines, and host nation forces. The two-week exercise placed Airmen from across several distinct career fields including civil engineering, communications, logistics and force support into daily operations across multiple installations, fostering operational agility within Indo-Pacific Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967770
|VIRIN:
|250621-Z-FR339-4951
|Filename:
|DOD_111092367
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
