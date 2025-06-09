Mountainfest 2025: Salute to the Nation Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967766" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearses for the upcoming Salute to the Nation Ceremony in preparation for Mountainfest, scheduled for June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. The annual tradition showcases the discipline and precision of the elite light infantry division. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office.)



Music from #Uppbeat. https://uppbeat.io/t/sky-toes/we-the-people. License code: FSRVMAIUSBTJ5MVW.