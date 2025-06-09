Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountainfest 2025: Salute to the Nation Rehearsal

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearses for the upcoming Salute to the Nation Ceremony in preparation for Mountainfest, scheduled for June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. The annual tradition showcases the discipline and precision of the elite light infantry division. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office.)

    Music from #Uppbeat. https://uppbeat.io/t/sky-toes/we-the-people. License code: FSRVMAIUSBTJ5MVW.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 12:04
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Fort Drum
    Salute to the nation
    Mountainfest
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Mountainfest2025

