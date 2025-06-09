The 10th Mountain Division (LI) rehearses for the upcoming Salute to the Nation Ceremony in preparation for Mountainfest, scheduled for June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. The annual tradition showcases the discipline and precision of the elite light infantry division. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office.)
Music from #Uppbeat. https://uppbeat.io/t/sky-toes/we-the-people. License code: FSRVMAIUSBTJ5MVW.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967766
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-TE514-1814
|Filename:
|DOD_111092354
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountainfest 2025: Salute to the Nation Rehearsal, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.