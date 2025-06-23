Salute to Summer 2025: Flag Football

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a flag football tournament during Salute to Summer sports at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their Service and sacrifice, and fosters camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening unit cohesion by building morale across the formation and community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)