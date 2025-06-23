Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Summer 2025: Flag Football

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a flag football tournament during Salute to Summer sports at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 23, 2025. Salute to Summer is an annual multi-day celebration thanking Marne Soldiers and Families for their Service and sacrifice, and fosters camaraderie among Soldiers while strengthening unit cohesion by building morale across the formation and community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez)

    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer 2025: Flag Football, by SGT Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Flag Football
    Rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer
    Salute to Summer 2025

