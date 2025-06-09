U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Nicole Becker, 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron crew commander, explains the vital role electromagnetic support plays for the joint warfighter. (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Darius Caldwell, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, and SrA William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 11:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|967762
|VIRIN:
|250601-F-RR403-7726
|Filename:
|DOD_111092273
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Invisible Front Line: Electromagnetic Warfare Support, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes, Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
