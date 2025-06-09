Space Base Delta 41 Mission Video

Space Base Delta 41 (SBD 41) was activated at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., June 18, 2025. SBD 41 is responsible for combat support, combat service support, weapon system infrastructure, and installation support to space operational missions at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, as well as assigned geographically separated units at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, and New Boston SFS, New Hampshire. (U.S. Space Force Video by Tech Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
