Project Flytrap Overall Video

U.S. Army Capt. David Smith, 1st Lt. Jake Licht, 1st Lt. Eric Love, Sgt. Michael Whiteside, and Sgt. 1st Class Crage Notice, all assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discuss modern counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technology and the testing of the devices during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 22, 2025. The Soldiers completed a three-week training mission which included learning about different C-UAS technology, learning how to use the C-UAS technology, and then implementing the devices into simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)





“The Last Battle” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com