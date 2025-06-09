Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Flytrap Overall Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. David Smith, 1st Lt. Jake Licht, 1st Lt. Eric Love, Sgt. Michael Whiteside, and Sgt. 1st Class Crage Notice, all assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discuss modern counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) technology and the testing of the devices during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 22, 2025. The Soldiers completed a three-week training mission which included learning about different C-UAS technology, learning how to use the C-UAS technology, and then implementing the devices into simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)


    “The Last Battle” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967755
    VIRIN: 250623-A-NH796-8295
    Filename: DOD_111092158
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Flytrap Overall Video, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download