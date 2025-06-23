B-Roll 134th CES Firefighters improve operational agility with U.S. Marines

134th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen joined Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Marines and Marine Corps Installations Pacific Firefighters for both structural fire and aircraft emergency response training at MCIPAC Fire Training Facility at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2025. The joint fire fighting scenario improved operational agility for both forces working within Indo-Pacific Command (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|JP
