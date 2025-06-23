Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll 134th CES Firefighters improve operational agility with U.S. Marines

    JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    134th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen joined Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Marines and Marine Corps Installations Pacific Firefighters for both structural fire and aircraft emergency response training at MCIPAC Fire Training Facility at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2025. The joint fire fighting scenario improved operational agility for both forces working within Indo-Pacific Command (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967751
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-FR339-5376
    Filename: DOD_111092067
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 134th CES Firefighters improve operational agility with U.S. Marines, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    134th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen

