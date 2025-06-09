Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bryce Vine Performs for 12 CAB and 4-2CR

    ZERO POINT TRAINING SITE, HUNGARY

    06.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Music artist Bryce Vine performs live for U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a morale concert, Zero Point Training Site, Hungary, June 21, 2025. The performance, organized by Armed Forces Entertainment, provided a high-energy close to multinational training during Saber Guardian 25. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)

    “Sour Patch Kids” written and performed by Bryce Vine. Used with permission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 09:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967749
    VIRIN: 250621-A-UV911-1540
    PIN: 162635
    Filename: DOD_111092055
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ZERO POINT TRAINING SITE, HU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bryce Vine Performs for 12 CAB and 4-2CR, by SPC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    12CAB
    armedforcesentertainment
    DefenderEurope

