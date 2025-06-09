Bryce Vine Performs for 12 CAB and 4-2CR

Music artist Bryce Vine performs live for U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a morale concert, Zero Point Training Site, Hungary, June 21, 2025. The performance, organized by Armed Forces Entertainment, provided a high-energy close to multinational training during Saber Guardian 25. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)
“Sour Patch Kids” written and performed by Bryce Vine. Used with permission.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967749
|VIRIN:
|250621-A-UV911-1540
|PIN:
|162635
|Filename:
|DOD_111092055
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ZERO POINT TRAINING SITE, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
