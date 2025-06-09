Bryce Vine Performs for 12 CAB and 4-2CR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Music artist Bryce Vine performs live for U.S. Soldiers assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during a morale concert, Zero Point Training Site, Hungary, June 21, 2025. The performance, organized by Armed Forces Entertainment, provided a high-energy close to multinational training during Saber Guardian 25. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlos Marquez)



“Sour Patch Kids” written and performed by Bryce Vine. Used with permission.