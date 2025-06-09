Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll 134th FSS Airmen build shelter in training event

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 134th Force Support Squadron and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 718th FSS erect a tent during a joint training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2025. Training events like this enhance unit cohesion and ensure shelter systems can be deployed under real-world conditions.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967748
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-FR339-8489
    Filename: DOD_111092045
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, B-Roll 134th FSS Airmen build shelter in training event, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    134th Force Support Squadron

