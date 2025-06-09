U.S. Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 134th Force Support Squadron and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 718th FSS erect a tent during a joint training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2025. Training events like this enhance unit cohesion and ensure shelter systems can be deployed under real-world conditions.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967748
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-FR339-8489
|Filename:
|DOD_111092045
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll 134th FSS Airmen build shelter in training event, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
