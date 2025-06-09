Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Defender 25 Logistics

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Josiana Greenaway 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Hard power remains irreplaceable in preserving our strategic edge. Defender 25 is built to strengthen and demonstrate that capability. This video highlights the extensive joint logistical effort required to support the large-scale U.S. Army training exercise, Defender 25. (U.S. Army video by Josiana Greenaway)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967736
    VIRIN: 250515-O-OA358-8539
    Filename: DOD_111091979
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    This work, USAREUR-AF Defender 25 Logistics, by Josiana Greenaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

