    US and NATO allies complete Saber Guardian 25

    ROMANIA

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    ["Circuit Breakdown" by Louis Thorne is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 07:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967727
    VIRIN: 250623-A-RE759-6160
    Filename: DOD_111091931
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and NATO allies complete Saber Guardian 25, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, VCORPS, SaberGuardian, StrongerTogether, WEARENATO, DefenderEurope

