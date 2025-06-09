250612-N-JA925-1003 NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) – AFN Naples broll package highlighting a celebration of the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli winning the 2025 Italian League Championship title on Naval Support Activity Naples, Capodichino, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967723
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-JA925-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111091844
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Video B-Roll - Napoli Campione, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
